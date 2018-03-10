Photos and Video: 10th annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza

Scenes from the 10th annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Carbondale Community Center. The theme of this year’s sold-out show was “Super Natural”, celebrating the forces that are greater than us, yet can provide guidance. Astrology, the occult, tarot and dreams were all incorporated into designs and dances through out the show.
