 PHOTOS: Annual Rally the Valley gathers for final year | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Annual Rally the Valley gathers for final year

Chelsea Self
  

People take part in the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Rally the Valley gathered for the 11th and final year on Saturday to celebrate cancer survivorship and raise funds for the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital.

Cancer patient Randi Kelly sings “The Invitation” during the opening ceremonies of the 11th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People gather around and listen to speakers during the opening ceremonies of the 11th annual Rally the Valley in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People take part in the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People begin the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People look through portraits of cancer survivors at the 11th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Friends and family take park in the 1-mile walk together at the 11th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Friends and family take park in the 1-mile walk together at the 11th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People take part in the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People hold hands during the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People take part in the 1-mile walk at the 11th annual Rally the Valley in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

