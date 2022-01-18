PHOTOS: Back on the ice for wintertime fun at the Glenwood Springs Community Center
Operations and skating are in full swing at the Glenwood Springs ice rink after it shut down briefly from late November to mid December due to a mechanical failure. Open public skate, hockey drop-in and practices are underway daily at the ice rink located at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Back on the ice for wintertime fun at the Glenwood Springs Community Center
Operations and skating are in full swing at the Glenwood Springs ice rink after it shut down briefly from late November to mid December due to a mechanical failure. Open public skate, hockey drop-in and…