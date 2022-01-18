 PHOTOS: Back on the ice for wintertime fun at the Glenwood Springs Community Center | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Back on the ice for wintertime fun at the Glenwood Springs Community Center

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Operations and skating are in full swing at the Glenwood Springs ice rink after it shut down briefly from late November to mid December due to a mechanical failure. Open public skate, hockey drop-in and practices are underway daily at the ice rink located at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Two-year-old Charlotte Rohe and her mom Cari enjoy the open skate hour at the Glenwood Springs ice rink on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Thane Newton grabs some skate rentals for people during public open skate at the Glenwood Springs ice rink on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Troy Benson runs the zamboni around the ice rink before the drop in hockey hour at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Thane Newton works on putting away skate rentals at the Glenwood Springs ice rink on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young ice skater practices at the Glenwood Springs ice rink during open skate on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Troy Benson cuts the ice with the zamboni at the Glenwood Springs ice rink last Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Troy Benson runs the zamboni around the ice rink before the drop in hockey hour at the Glenwood Springs ice rink.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Troy Benson shovels shaved ice from the rink after running the zamboni at the Glenwood Springs ice rink.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more