Photos: Battle of the brains in Silt | PostIndependent.com

Photos: Battle of the brains in Silt

Cactus Valley Elementary fifth-graders hosted Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader last Thursday, as fifth-graders took on parents and community members in Silt to see who is smarter

News | February 25, 2020

Kyle Mills

Parents, community members, teachers, and students enjoy last Thursday’s Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader at Cactus Valley Elementary in Silt. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)

Contestant Michael Meskin, has a laugh after answering one of the questions during Thursday’s event in Silt. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)


Cactus Valley Elementary fifth-graders eagerly wait their turn as they watch the first round of questions last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)


Students in the crowd converse to see if they know the answer as the game participants try to beat Silt Police Chief Mike Kite last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent) 


A fifth-grader writes down her answer as students from Cactus Valley Elementary compete against community members last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent) 


ABOVE: Members of the Cactus Valley Elementary fifth grade class await the next question during last Thursday’s event. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent) 
Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader host and Cactus Valley teacher, Justin Bankey watches as contestants questions, pitting students against community members. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent) 


Silt Police Chief Mike Kite reacts to one of the questions Thursday. KIte answered every question correct, and made it all the way to the million-dollar question. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)


