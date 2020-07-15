PHOTOS: Beating the heat | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Beating the heat

Chelsea Self
  

Brothers Joey and Ryan Ortega prepare to jump into the Roaring Fork River at Veltus Park on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kayaker turns around to talk to other kayakers before floating underneath the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People float down the adventure river at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool during a very warm afternoon in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People float and wade in the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool during a very warm afternoon in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid does a flip from the diving board at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Alyria Ross fetches a stick before it floats away from the sandy beach area while playing in the water with her mom and little brother at Two Rivers Park on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Joey Ortega watches as his older brother Ryan jumps into the cold Roaring Fork River at the swim area at Veltus Park on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Three-year-old Adrieo Ortega tests the water with his hand while playing near the river with his older brothers at Veltus Park on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A large group of kayakers and paddle boarders bloat down the Colorado River just before the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
