 PHOTOS: Bluebird Cafe is the runway and Glenwood Springs is fabulous | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Bluebird Cafe is the runway and Glenwood Springs is fabulous

News News |

  

Zen Fatal lip syncs as Kaleb Cook signed the words in American Sign Language for the audience.
Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent
Sapphire holds her pose as she hits the high notes.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Ramona Chingona struts down runway Bluebird Cafe.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Thelma Thunderthighs collects money as audience members wave dollars in appreciation.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Sapphire also collects cash from audience members who enjoyed her performance.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Ramona Chingona dances elegantly in her long dress.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
The Roaring Fork Divas getting ready to begin the show.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Thelma Thunderthighs gets into it while she sings Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Sapphire showing off some moves right before she vogue dancing across the floor.
Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 