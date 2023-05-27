 Photos: Bridges and Roaring Fork high schools celebrate the class of 2023 | PostIndependent.com
Photos: Bridges and Roaring Fork high schools celebrate the class of 2023

Members of the Roaring High School class of 2023 toss their caps into the air at the end of graduation in Carbondale on Saturday.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
A member of the Bridges High School class of 2023 speaks at graduation on Friday at the Orchard in Carbondale.
Members of the Bridges High School class of 2023 turn their tassels during graduation on Friday.
Roaring Fork High School graduating seniors walk onto the field at Carbondale Middle School during graduation on Saturday.
A Roaring Fork High School graduating senior hands out flowers on Saturday to give thanks to those who supported them.
A Roaring Fork High School walks down toward the field after giving out flowers in appreciation of those who supported them through graduation.
Members of Roaring Fork High School’s class of 2023 line up to receive their diplomas Saturday during graduation ceremonies at Carbondale Middle School.
