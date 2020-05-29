PHOTOS: Bridges High School class of 2020 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Bridges High School class of 2020 graduation

John Stroud
  

Bridges High School graduate Janneth Hernandez places a rock in the center of the ring of graduates to mark her passage, during the school’s Friday evening ceremony in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Merari Vivian sits in the ring of graduates with a carload of family members behind her, during the school’s Friday evening graduation ceremony in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Chey French takes a selfie before the start of the school’s graduation ceremony in Carbondale Friday evening.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Rudy Phelps reacts as a fellow graduate is recognized during the school’s drive-in graduation ceremony in Carbondale Friday evening.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Janneth Hernandez had one of the more ornately decorated caps during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Ryder Itzler reacts after placing his rock in the center of the circle during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Brandon Torres places his rock in the center of the circle during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges High School graduate Jessica Ayala takes in the celebration during her school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Sisters and now Bridges High School graduates Margarita and Fatima Bonilla turn their tassels during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges graduate Janneth Hernandez receives a hug after her big evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Family photo time for Bridges graduate Chey French Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Bridges graduate Merari Vivian poses for a family photo after her school’s graduation ceremony in Carbondale Friday evening.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Sister graduates Fatima and Margarita Bonilla pose for a family photo following the Bridges High School ceremony Friday evening in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
