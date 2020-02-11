PHOTOS: Buddy Program pottery night | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Buddy Program pottery night

News | February 11, 2020

Chelsea Self

Buddy pairs hang out together at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening making bowls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Buddy groups hang out together at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening making bowls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
After making their pieces of pottery the buddy groups finished off the evening by adding special touches with color to their works of art.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Little buddy Ariel adds color to his bowl that he made at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening during The Buddy Program’s Pizza and Pottery night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Buddy pairs hang out together at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening making bowls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Big buddy Rolf Fraser and his little buddy Ariel work together to make pottery at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Buddy groups hang out together at the Carbondale Clay Center on Monday evening making bowls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Little Buddy Carolina works on painting her bowl that she made at the Carbondale Clay Center with her big buddy Kristin Jensen on Monday evening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
A big buddy and little buddy work together to paint a bowl they made during Monday night’s pizza and pottery gathering.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Kimber Kurr and her little buddy Daniella work together to make a bowl at the pottery night at Carbondale Clay Center.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo

