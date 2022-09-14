 PHOTOS: Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle

Kids participate in a tug-of-war event during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Attendees watch the wood splitting competition unfold during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Silt resident Whitney Charboneault competes in the wood splitting competition during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
New Castle Town Council member Brandy Copeland winds up to split wood during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
New Castle Mayor Art Riddile wears a top hat as he watches the log splitting competition during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
New Castle resident Amaya Cruz-Monge bounces her way to the finish line during a competition during New Castle’s Burning Mountain Festival on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
John Harcourt and local boy scouts sell drinks during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

