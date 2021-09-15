 PHOTOS: Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle

News News |

  

A contestant prepares to chop through wood during a wood-splitting contest at Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A contestant concentrates on lifting up splintered wood during the wood-splitting contest at the Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Gaining strength before a bringing down the axe, a contestant competes in the wood-splitting contest at the Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent.
Someone carries a log during the wood-splitting competition at Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A log sticks to a contestant’s axe during the wood-splitting competition at Burning Mountain Festival.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Children line up for a bike race during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A child slides down a bouncy house during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A man strums guitar on the street during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
People give a singalong performance during Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

