PHOTOS: Camping contentment

Peaking through the tent door just after sunrise after our first night of camping for the 2020 summer season.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Last summer my boyfriend and I decided to explore the Meadow Lake area and camp out for the night. Every campsite leading to Meadow Lake was filled and because the two of us prefer seclusion rather than having neighbors, we decided to keep exploring.

Spring starts to set in with lush green fields surrounding Meadow Lake.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

After a bumpy drive down a dirt side road we found the perfect spot. We set up camp while the dog ran around and the sun began to set. The wildflowers were blooming in every direction and the quietness of the night began to set in.

Kiva the cattledog takes a quick snooze near the tent after a day of running through the meadows.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

It was at that moment we decided every year we would return to our new favorite little camping spot; we would make it a tradition. Two weeks ago we did just that. We did some hiking and fishing at Cliff Lakes, checked out Meadow Lake then headed to our spot.

Storm clouds fill the sky shortly after setting up camp on the Flat Tops.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Kiva the cattledog gets crazy eyes after discovering a pile of snow in the shade on a warm summer day in the Flat Tops.

Camping-GPI-062420

An aspen tree meadow sits quietly just behind our camp spot.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Bumping along the dirt road that has seen better days, we came up over the ridge to see the aspen meadow we recognized from last year. Several hundred yards away was a large herd of elk to welcome our arrival. Though they disappeared into the trees we heard their bugles and calls all throughout the evening and early the next morning. It was the perfect sound of solitude, the sound of the wild.

Support Local Journalism Donate

