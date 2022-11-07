 PHOTOS: Carbondale celebrates Dia de los Muertos | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Carbondale celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Chelsea Self
  

Members of the Aspen Ballet Folklorico take part in Carbondale's Dia de los Muertos celebration procession on Friday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A member of the Aspen Ballet Folklorico stands amongst the crowd during Carbondale’s Dia de los Muertos celebration on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Aspen Ballet Folklorico perform for the audience during Friday’s Dia de los Muertos celebration in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A lady on stilts proceeds down Third Street with the rest of the procession during Carbondale’s Dia de los Muertos on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Aspen Ballet Folklorico grab their candles after performing for the crowd and in front of an altar during Carbondale’s Dia de los Muertos celebration on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

