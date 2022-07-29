 PHOTOS: Carbondale kicks off 51st annual Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Carbondale kicks off 51st annual Mountain Fair

Chelsea Self
  

Images from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Rhythm of the Heart drummers make their way to the drum circle at the start of the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Laurie Loeb leads the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle to kick off the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Carbondale Mountain Fair goer offers an avocado during the Rythm of the Heart community drum circle on Friday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

