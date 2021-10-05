 PHOTOS: Carbondale Potato Day, continued | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Carbondale Potato Day, continued

News News |

  

Prepping the day’s meal, volunteers cut meat Saturday, which was cooked underground for nearly two days prior to Carbondale’s 112th annual Potato Day celebration.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Leading the parade, members of the American Legion Post 100 color guard march along Carbondale’s Main Street during the Potato Day parade Saturday.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Pam and Dan Rosenthal, of Pam and Dan Music, serenade Potato Day attendees with folk tunes Saturday in Carbondale’s Sopris Park.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Representatives and students of the Carbondale Community School ride a float Saturday during the 112th annual Potato Day parade.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Digging for dinner, Potato Day volunteers clear piles of dirt from the top of an underground oven, in which the meat provided during Carbondale’s 112th annual Potato Day was cooked for nearly two days. Another pit contained potatoes and corn.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more