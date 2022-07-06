 PHOTOS: Celebrating the nation’s birth in Rifle | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Celebrating the nation’s birth in Rifle

News News |

  

People at Centennial Park watch fireworks explode over Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle hosted an Independence Day celebration Sunday with kids games, a performance by Symphony in the Valley and a live fireworks display.

Betty Clifford, left, watches Symphony in the Valley’s Noodle Soup ensemble perform in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
From left: musicians Jason Gross and Kelly Thompson perform in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A crowd gathers at Centennial Park in Rifle on Sunday for an Independence Day celebration.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Members of Symphony in the Valley’s Noodle Soup ensemble perform at Centennial Park in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A grand finale of fireworks burst in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User