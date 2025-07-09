YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: City of Rifle celebrates the Fourth of July

News |

Katherine Tomanek

Natalie Fulcher tests her strength at the Rifle Climbing Center booth at the July 3 Celebration in Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The city of Rifle held its Independence Day celebration on July 3 with bounce houses, discounted pool admission, ice cream, a dunk tank and a concert. This year’s event did not include fireworks due to high fire danger, but the city plans to feature them during its Hometown Holidays celebration this winter. Still, the absence of fireworks didn’t put a damper on the fun, as shown in these photos.

A line of children wait to throw the shot that will send Sam Olson down into the dunk tank at Metro Park on July 3 for the Independence Day celebration.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Reagan Thompson sings alongside the Symphony in the Valley during their concert for the July 3 Celebration in Centennial Park.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
From Grand Junction, Noah (left) and Mike Hirons sitting under an umbrella at Metro Park for the July 3 Celebration in Rifle. They provided the bounce castles and houses for the event and had a great time at the event.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Post Independent reporter Julianna O’Clair on the flute for the Symphony in the Valley concert at Centennial Park for the July 3 Celebration in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Migdalich (left) and Miguel Vasquez posed for a photo in front of the bounce slip and slide at Metro Park for their dad and the newspaper at the July 3 Celebration in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Denisse Arreola (left), Santi and Alexander Lovo smile for a photo and ice cream at the July 3 Celebration in Metro Park in Rifle on Thursday.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

