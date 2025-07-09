PHOTOS: City of Rifle celebrates the Fourth of July
The city of Rifle held its Independence Day celebration on July 3 with bounce houses, discounted pool admission, ice cream, a dunk tank and a concert. This year’s event did not include fireworks due to high fire danger, but the city plans to feature them during its Hometown Holidays celebration this winter. Still, the absence of fireworks didn’t put a damper on the fun, as shown in these photos.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.