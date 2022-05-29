PHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduates from Grand Valley High School
Over 60 seniors graduated in Parachute/Battlement Mesa on Saturday
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Education
PHOTOS: Rifle High School’s class of 2022 graduates
Graduation season continued this weekend with ceremonies at Coal Ridge, Rifle and Grand Valley high schools.