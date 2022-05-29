 PHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduates from Grand Valley High School | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduates from Grand Valley High School

Over 60 seniors graduated in Parachute/Battlement Mesa on Saturday

The Grand Valley High School class of 2022 throws their caps into the air at the end of commencement Saturday. This year's class included 64 graduates.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent

 

A Grand Valley High School class of 2022 graduate gives roses during the Ceremony of Roses on Saturday. The ceremony is a chance for graduates to recognize and say thanks with roses to those who supported and empowered them throughout high school.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
Julia Gronewoller, Grand Valley High School’s class of 2022 historian, speaks to her peers Saturday at Commencement.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School class of 2022 graduate includes a nod to Taylor Swift’s “22” on her cap Saturday at commencement.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
Grand Valley High School graduating senior Derrick Medina gives the salutatory address to his peers Saturday at commencement.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent

 

Education
