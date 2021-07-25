 PHOTOS: Closing day at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Closing day at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair

A sing-along with Sweet Root and the Carbondale Choir Sunday morning at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair on Sunday, July 25 in Sopris Park.
John Stroud / Post Independent
Members of the Carbondale Choir sing with Sweet Root on Sunday morning at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair.
John Stroud / Post Independent
Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork students Kate Faas, left, and Alice Cleaver model flower wreath crowns in their craft booth at the Children's Oasis at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair in Sopris Park on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Olivia Pevec made history as the first woman to compete in the men's woodsplitting competition at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair in Sopris Park on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
John Stroud / Post Indpendent
Entries in the cake baking competition at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
John Stroud / Post Independent
WWF met men's woodsplitting with this father-son combo at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair in Sopris Park on Sunday, July 25.
John Stroud / Post Independent
Members of the Sopris Soarers aerial silks performers give an encore performance during the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
John Stroud / Post Independent

