PHOTOS: Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 graduation

Chelsea Self
  

The Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of the 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A serviceman surprised a graduate after they walked across the stage at Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Friends and family fill the stands at the 2021 Coal Ridge High School commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 graduates listen to speakers during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 graduate gets emotional while hugging family after the commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 co-valedictorian Dylan Pidcock address his fellow graduates during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 graduate smiles after being recognized during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Coal Ridge High School class of 2021 graduate smiles for the camera after receiving her diploma during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

 

