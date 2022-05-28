 PHOTOS: Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A graduate is embraced by family at the conclusion of Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony. The program listed 108 seniors turning their tassels at Coal Ridge.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 graduates make their way to their seats at the start of Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A proud family member cheers on a graduate at Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A graduate is embraced by family at the conclusion of Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 graduates sit together during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 graduate points to the sky after receiving his diploma at Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 valedictorian Erick Francisco Monroy addresses the audience and fellow graduates during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A decorated cap at Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 graduates make their way to their seats at the start of Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Graduates sit together during Saturday's Coal Ridge High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more