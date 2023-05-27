 PHOTOS: Coal Ridge High School seniors are off | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Coal Ridge High School seniors are off

Staff Report
  

Coal Ridge High School seniors toss their caps to celebrate their graduation.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Coal Ridge High School in Western Garfield County graduated its class of 2023 on Saturday. Congrats, students!

Editor’s note: photos by Theresa Hamilton.

The class of 2023 prepares to receive their diplomas at the graduation ceremony held at Coal Ridge High School on Saturday morning.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Coal Ridge High School Valedictorian Emma Morgan addresses the graduates, families and friends at the Coal Ridge High School graduation ceremony.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Coal Ridge High School seniors sing a final song to their class during the 2023 graduation ceremony.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
The crowd is reflected in Coal Ridge graduate Ethan Stickler’s glasses after receiving his diploma Saturday morning.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Gabriel Bedolla Aguirre hands Coal Ridge High School principal Dr. Jackie Davis a golf ball — one of 105 that she received during the graduation ceremony from the class of 2023.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Dilila Sandoval waves to the crowd after receiving her diploma at the Coal Ridge High School graduation ceremony.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

