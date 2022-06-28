 PHOTOS: Country driving Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Country driving Garfield County

A beetle clings onto a blade of grass at the Buford Trailhead north of New Castle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Monday started with drizzle. Then came the sun. Then more drizzle. Then more sun. The capricious weather made a drive up to Buford Trailhead north of New Castle turn into a diverse spectacle of vegetation, wildlife and mountain tops.

People recreating at Rifle Gap Reservoir on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A pontoon heads toward shore on Rifle Gap Reservoir on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A tractor drives on Grass Valley Road north of Silt on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A collection of junk vehicles parked on a field north of New Castle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A salsify seedhead north of New Castle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A white Colorado columbine blossoms near the Buford Trailhead north of New Castle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A cow rests beside Grass Valley Road north of Silt on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

