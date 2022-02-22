PHOTOS: Crews burn slash piles, create fire break south of Glenwood
Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit crews took advantage of a snowy morning last week to burn slash piles in the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood. The purpose of the burn was to create a firebreak behind houses and burn overgrown oak brush that was previously cut, piled and left to dry. Crews burned 40 of 150 piles last week and will continue work as weather allows. The last prescribed burn in this area took place in 2009.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
