PHOTOS: Crews burn slash piles, create fire break south of Glenwood

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit crews took advantage of a snowy morning last week to burn slash piles in the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood. The purpose of the burn was to create a firebreak behind houses and burn overgrown oak brush that was previously cut, piled and left to dry. Crews burned 40 of 150 piles last week and will continue work as weather allows. The last prescribed burn in this area took place in 2009.

Engine captain Mike Ottosen monitors a pile burn in the Oak Meadows subdivision.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

An oak brush pile burns during a prescribed burn day in the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood last week.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Crews cut, piled and burned oak brush to create a fire break behind houses in the Oak Meadows subdivision.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Engine captain Mike Ottosen walks through the snow to light a new slash pile during a prescribed burn in the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

