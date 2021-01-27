PHOTOS: Crews work to remove semi from Colorado River
Crews started working at 9 a.m. Wednesday to remove the wreckage of a FedEx semi hauling two tractor trailers. One lane of Interstate 70 EB was closed with intermittent full lane closures throughout the day.
The semi veered from the interstate, through the guardrail and into the river Sunday evening after icy spots were reported on the roadway leading to multiple accidents and an eastbound closure for close to 8 hours.
