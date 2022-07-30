 PHOTOS: Day two of the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Day two of the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair

Chelsea Self
  

The winner of the adult limbo contest, Grace Brown, is cheered on by the crowd at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The crowd watches on with excitement during the adult limbo contest at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson addresses the crowd before the start of the tug of war contest at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Carbondale Fire Department enter the park through a cloud of smoke for the tug of war contest against the police department at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson leads the department in a tug of war contest against the fire department at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Carbondale Fire Department pull with all their might during a tug of war contest against the Carbondale Police Department at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson reacts after defeating the fire department in a tug of war contest at the 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

