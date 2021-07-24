 PHOTOS: Debris slide partially blocks Colorado River | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Debris slide partially blocks Colorado River

Chelsea Self
  

A major debris slide partially blocks a section of the Colorado River near MM124 in Glenwood Canyon after a flash flood swept rocks and debris down the Devils Hole drainage on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks dam the Colorado River flooding the bike path in Glenwood Canyon near MM 124 after a flash flood swept through the Devil's Hole drainage on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Burned logs float in a dammed portion of the Colorado River after a flash flood swept a major debris slide down the Devil's Hole drainage in Glenwood Canyon near MM124 bringing rocks, mud and debris into the river on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks dam the Colorado River flooding the bike path in Glenwood Canyon near MM 124 after a flash flood swept through the Devil's Hole drainage on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to unclog a box culvert that filled with mud and debris after Thursday's flash flood in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to unclog a box culvert that filled with mud and debris after Thursday's flash flood in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch after a flash flood on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

 

