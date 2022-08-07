 PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down

A rainbow arches over the stage during live music at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday.

A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage before a packed house on Friday.

A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn stagecoach clopping down Railroad Avenue during the parade.

The Fair continues Sunday with the Monster Truck Insanity Tour at 1 p.m., and an after fair screening of the film “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” at River Stop.

Here are a few scenes from the weekend festivities:

A couple dances to live music during the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A couple dances to live music during the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Big Kenny of Big & Rich performs live at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A stagecoach rides on East Third Street in downtown Rifle during the Garfield County Fair parade on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A team of cheerleaders raise pom-poms above their heads during the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A fire truck sprays water into the air during the Garfield County Fair parade on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A tie down roper competes at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider is thrown head over heels during the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

