PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down
The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday.
A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage before a packed house on Friday.
A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn stagecoach clopping down Railroad Avenue during the parade.
The Fair continues Sunday with the Monster Truck Insanity Tour at 1 p.m., and an after fair screening of the film “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” at River Stop.
Here are a few scenes from the weekend festivities:
