 PHOTOS: Defiance roller coaster groundbreaking ceremony | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Defiance roller coaster groundbreaking ceremony

Chelsea Self
  

President and CEO of Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Angie Anderson, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley, and City of Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Defiance roller coaster coming to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning for the new Defiance roller coaster coming summer of 2022. Guest speakers included Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes, President and CEO of Glenwood Springs Chamber Association Angie Anderson, and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley.

People mingle before the start of the Defiance roller coaster groundbreaking ceremony at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley talk with roller coaster enthusiasts at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Defiance roller coaster on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park General Manager Nancy Heard addresses the audience on Friday morning at the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Defiance roller coaster coming in 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The new Defiance roller coaster is scheduled to come to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park summer of 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley address the audience on Friday morning at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Defiance roller coaster coming in 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People enjoy cake at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Defiance roller coaster coming to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in summer of 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People mingle before the start of the Defiance roller coaster groundbreaking ceremony at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

 

City of Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes addresses the audience Friday morning at the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Defiance roller coaster coming in 2022.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

