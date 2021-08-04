 PHOTOS: Demolition derby, monster trucks | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Demolition derby, monster trucks

A derby rider exits his smoking vehicle during the Garfield County Fair’s demolition derby on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff’s deputies watch as the “911” car participates in a demolition derby in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A car kicks up dust during a demolition derby in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Flame rises from a car during a demolition derby in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A child props himself on a fence to get a good look at all the action during a demolition derby in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A mounted color guard stands in honor of the Star Spangled Banner prior to the start of a monster truck show in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A monster truck catches some air during a monster truck show in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A monster truck flies off a jump during a monster truck show in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An off-road vehicle flips over during a monster truck show in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A monster truck lands on its two front wheels after completing a jump during a monster ruck show in Rifle on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

