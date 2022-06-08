 PHOTOS: Dirt and mud fly in Parachute during Rockmageddon | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Dirt and mud fly in Parachute during Rockmageddon

Anyone with an off-road vehicle who showed up to Parachute this weekend was treated to a celebration of flying dirt, spattering mud and good old-fashioned fun. Parachute’s Rockmageddon event, complete with off-road events and trail rides, vendors and games, took place July 3-5.

An off-road vehicle rides on two wheels during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Course operators assist a driver out of her off-road vehicle after it flipped on its side during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An off-road vehicle sets off on the barrel racing course during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An ATV driver launches from a small jump during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Craig resident Tyler Buchner competes in a barrel racing competition during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An off-road-vehicle driver kicks up dirt and mud during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Parachute resident Scarlett Ruby, 7, climbs a rock wall set up by the Grand Valley Fire Protection District during the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Competitors participate in a cornhole tournament at the Rockmageddon event in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

