PHOTOS: Dirty Hog Dash
The Town of New Castle hosted the Dirty Hog Dash at Vix Ranch Park this last Saturday. Roughly 350 kids turned out to tackle 19 obstacles and have a chance to army crawl through a pool of mud before receiving a medal.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
