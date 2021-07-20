 PHOTOS: Dirty Hog Dash | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Dirty Hog Dash

Chelsea Self
  

The Town of New Castle hosted the Dirty Hog Dash at Vix Ranch Park this last Saturday. Roughly 350 kids turned out to tackle 19 obstacles and have a chance to army crawl through a pool of mud before receiving a medal.

A boy makes his way out of the pool noodle obstacle at the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Kids roll, crawl and scoot through the mud pit at the end of the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Excited kids take off at the starting line of the Dirty Hog Dash on Saturday in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A boy army crawls through the mud pit at the end of the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl navigates her way through the obstacle of hanging pool noodles at Saturday's Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A boy tries to keep his face above the mud while crawling through the mud pit at the end of the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid reacts after his chin dips into the mud while crawling through the mud pit at the end of the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Bubbles fly through the air and surround a young boy in the foam pit at the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl runs through the blast of chalk powder at the start of the Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young boy pops up from the foam pit covered in bubbles during Saturday's Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl reacts to a billowing cloud of powder chalk at the start of the Dirty Hog Dash on Saturday in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young boy prepares to leap through the tube obstacle at the Dirty Hog Dash on Saturday in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl looks down at the bubble pit before diving in during Saturday's Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

