 PHOTOS: Downtown Rifle hosts annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Downtown Rifle hosts annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

Chelsea Self
  

A downtown Rifle merchant hands out candy during Monday's Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event.
Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Kids and families take part in the Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event in downtown Rifle on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A young Woody waits in line during Monday’s Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat in downtown Rifle.
Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A young Minnie Mouse gets candy from a vendor at Rifle’s downtown Trunk or Treat event on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
