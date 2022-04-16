 PHOTOS: Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church

Chelsea Self
  

Kids wait patiently before the start of the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids look around at all the eggs at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids run and gather as many eggs as possible at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids rush the field to gather as many eggs as possible at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids rush the field to gather as many eggs as possible at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A girl fills her basket with eggs at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids run and gather as many eggs as possible at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A baby sits with their basket full of eggs at the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids and parents open and look inside their eggs after the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young girl tries to bite into an Easter egg after the Easter egg hunt at New Creation Church in New Castle on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

