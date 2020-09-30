PHOTOS: Fall foliage 2020 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Fall foliage 2020

Chelsea Self
  

Yellow and green aspen leaves fill the landscape looking from the Babbish Gulch Trail.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Aspen leaves begin turning bright yellow on the hill at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A tall aspen tree shoots towards the sky looking from the Babbish Gulch Trail.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Tips for taking fall color photos

1 – Integrate lakes, ponds, rivers or creeks in photos to add an extra feature to the image. Use reflection in water if possible.
2 – Shoot during the golden hour just before sunset.
3 – Look for contrast in yellow aspen leaves and green pine trees.
4 – Take close-up detail shots on leaves.
5 – Take advantage of overcast and cloudy days.

– Chelsea Self, Post Independent photographer

The early morning sun peaks through the golden aspen leaves on Babbish Gulch Trail.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Some aspen leaves remain green while others have already changed to bright yellow.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The early morning sun hits a sea of yellow at Four Mile Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Pine trees stand tall among yellow and green aspens near Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
