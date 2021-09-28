 PHOTOS: Fall forage, colors on display in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Fall forage, colors on display in Garfield County

Ray K. Erku, Ike Fredregill and Peter Baumann
Post Independent
Roaming through the brush, a black bear searches for berries in 4 Mile Park on Monday .
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
A disc golf course at Sunlight Ski Resort leads hikers down the yellow-leaf road Monday.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Rows of trees at a tree farm in Rifle stand beneath a morning sun Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A patchwork of falls colors on display along the Redstone Cliffs in the Crystal River Valley.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
Vibrant swathes of yellow mark the end of summer in an aspen stand tucked into 4 Mile Park’s wildlands.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
A bee pulls nectar from a blossoming sagebrush near Harvey Gap State Park on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Green leaves are beginning to change along Coal Creek in the White River National Forest.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
An afternoon storm rolls over the mountains near Sunlight Peak in 4 Mile Park on Monday.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
Harvey Gap State Park begins to show its falls colors Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The trees, they are a changin.’ Sunlight bursts through a mosaic of fall foliage, persistent conifers and shrubbery in Babbish Gulch near Sulight Ski Resort.
Ike Fredregill/Post Independent
A pond at Lion’s Park Circle in Rifle reflects surrounding vegetation Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Aspen trees have already changed their colors along Coal Creek.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
The water of a fishing pond at Lion’s Park Circle in Rifle stands still Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

 

