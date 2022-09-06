 PHOTOS: Fall high school sports underway in Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Fall high school sports underway in Glenwood Springs

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Demon Erick Cordero battles to gain possession of the ball during a game against the Summit High School Tigers last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Christopher Portillo jumps to trap the 50/50 ball during a game against Summit High School last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Gael Mondragon fights to keep possession of the ball during last week’s game against the Summit High School Tigers.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Siri Henderson leaps to spike the ball during Friday’s game against the Basalt Longhorns at the Glenwood Springs Demon Volleyball Invitational.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Bailey Winder celebrates with her teammates after a play during Friday’s game against the Basalt Longhorns at the Glenwood Springs Demon Volleyball Invitational.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two Glenwood Springs Demons jump at the net in an attempt to block the ball during Friday’s game against the Basalt Longhorns at the Glenwood Springs Demon Volleyball Invitational.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Tyson Kochevar leaps to make an interception during Friday’s night’s game against the Conifer Lobos.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School quarterback Joaquin Sandoval looks for an open receiver during Friday night’s home game against the Conifer Lobos at Stuber Memorial Field.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons line up on the sideline before the start of Friday’s game against the Conifer High School Lobos.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

