Photos: Families Belong Together march and rally in Glenwood Springs

Denise Abate and her daughter Ella Savago (7) listen to speeches and wait to march during the rally to demand an end to family separation and immigration detention on Saturday morning in Glenwood Springs.
Scenes from the rally to demand an end to family separation and immigration detention on Saturday morning in Glenwood Springs.
Colorado politician Gail Schwartz speaks to a crowd of roughly 200 during the rally to demand an end to family separation and immigration detention on Saturday morning.
Sophia Clark with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition reads a letter written by Sandra Lopez, an immigrant mother who took sanctuary in Carbondale last fall.
A woman wipes a tear from her face during the reading of a letter written by Sandra Lopez, an immigrant mother who took sanctuary in Carbondale last fall.
A lady and child embrace during the rally to demand an end to family separation and immigration detention on Saturday morning in Glenwood Springs.
All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com.