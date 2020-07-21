PHOTOS: Feeding the community at Highwater Farm

Sara Tymczyszyn loads up carts of freshly picked produce to be taken to Peach Valley CSA and LiftUp in Rifle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Highwater Farm is a recently established nonprofit farm located at the Silt Water Preserve between Rifle and Silt. Owner and executive director Sara Tymczyszyn brought together the idea of creating a sustainable vegetable farm and empowering local youth by hiring them to work during the summer and fall seasons once the farm infrastructure and systems are well established.

Anna Thomas harvests kale at Highwater Farm early Tuesday morning.

Sara Tymczyszyn works her way down the line of kale while harvesting various crops on Tuesday morning.

Anna Thomas reaches down to pick and collect kale leaves.

Sara Tymczyszyn steps out of the farm shed to start the early morning harvesting routine.

Tymczyszyn runs the farm with the help of Anna Thomas who is the farm program and events coordinator. Every Thursday evening Highwater Farm offers volunteer opportunities for people in the community to help the farm grow.

Highwater Farm is located at the Silt Water Preserve between Silt and Rifle.

Sara Tymczyszyn picks zucchinis on the farm early Tuesday morning.

Sara Tymczyszyn and Anna Thomas work together to wash the freshly picked kale leaves at Highwater Farm on Tuesday morning.

The farm is currently partnered with other local non-profits such as LiftUp food distribution and are routing 25% of what they grow to food pantries and hunger relief efforts in Garfield County. Their products can also be purchased on site or at Skip’s Farm to Market store in Silt. Highwater Farm also will be selling produce at the Silt Farmers Market starting next Wednesday.

Sara Tymczyszyn and Anna Thomas walk across the farm to harvest green onions on Tuesday morning.

Sara Tymczyszyn and Anna Thomas work at opposite ends of the row picking zucchinis to be taken to various locations on Tuesday morning.

