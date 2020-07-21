PHOTOS: Feeding the community at Highwater Farm
Highwater Farm is a recently established nonprofit farm located at the Silt Water Preserve between Rifle and Silt. Owner and executive director Sara Tymczyszyn brought together the idea of creating a sustainable vegetable farm and empowering local youth by hiring them to work during the summer and fall seasons once the farm infrastructure and systems are well established.
Tymczyszyn runs the farm with the help of Anna Thomas who is the farm program and events coordinator. Every Thursday evening Highwater Farm offers volunteer opportunities for people in the community to help the farm grow.
The farm is currently partnered with other local non-profits such as LiftUp food distribution and are routing 25% of what they grow to food pantries and hunger relief efforts in Garfield County. Their products can also be purchased on site or at Skip’s Farm to Market store in Silt. Highwater Farm also will be selling produce at the Silt Farmers Market starting next Wednesday.
