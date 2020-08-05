PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in South Canyon at MM113 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in South Canyon at MM113

Chelsea Self
  

An airtanker drops fire retardant on the hillside after a fire broke out above I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A type I fire helicopter heads back to take water from the Colorado River after a fire broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man skateboards down a closed I-70 after a fire broke out on the hillside at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man walks an innertube down the railroad tracks after a fire broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle a fire that broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The hillside continues to burn after a fire broke out on the just above I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Firecrews work to battle a fire that broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Firecrews work to battle a fire that broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon closing the interstate for multiple hours.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
