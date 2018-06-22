 PHOTOS: Fire erupts near the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Fire erupts near the Oak Meadows subdivision south of Glenwood Springs

The view from an adjacent ridge of the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.
The fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening which lead to evacuations of all homes in the area.
The fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening which lead to evacuations of all homes in the area.
Homeowners keep an eye on the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening before being evacuated due to safety concerns.
Homeowners Bridgette Schabdach and Chris Shaw stand at a safe distance and watch the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.
Homeowners keep an eye on the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening before being evacuated due to safety concerns.
Homeowners look to the sky and point out the air tankers circling the fire near the Oak Meadows subdivision which broke out shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Homeowners keep an eye on the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening before being evacuated due to safety concerns.
Homeowner Chris Shaw (front) blocks the sun from his eyes to get a better view of the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.
A Garfield County Sheriff's officer informs residents they need to evacuate after a fire broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.
An air tanker makes it's way over the fire that broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.
Crews work to evacuate the area after a fire broke out near the Oak Meadows subdivision on Friday evening.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com