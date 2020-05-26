PHOTOS: Flag placement at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood
COVID-19 couldn’t stop over 100 people from showing up to help place more than 500 flags with the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery on the Friday before Memorial Day in Glenwood. Multiple scout troops and volunteers helped to put out the flags that were provided by the Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs and the American Legion. Social distancing and face coverings were used as safety precautions.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User