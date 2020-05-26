PHOTOS: Flag placement at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Flag placement at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood

Chelsea Self
  

COVID-19 couldn’t stop over 100 people from showing up to help place more than 500 flags with the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery on the Friday before Memorial Day in Glenwood. Multiple scout troops and volunteers helped to put out the flags that were provided by the Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs and the American Legion. Social distancing and face coverings were used as safety precautions.

A volunteer gives out a lot assignment to a family that showed up to help place flags on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery on the Friday before Memorial Day.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A member of the American Legion hands out flags to volunteers at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday.
A volunteer waits to receive flags to be placed on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood the Friday before Memorial Day.
A pair of volunteers work together to post flags with the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
A young volunteer helps place flags on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood the Friday before Memorial Day.
Eight-year-old Paul Gudino carries a bundle of flags to be placed on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood the Friday before Memorial Day.
500 American Flags were placed next to the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery the Friday before Memorial Day.
Eight-year-old volunteer Bryden Molina helps other volunteers place flags on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood the Friday before Memorial Day.
