 PHOTOS: Flash flooding severely damages Hanging Lake Trail | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Flash flooding severely damages Hanging Lake Trail

Chelsea Self
  

Rock and debris fill the creek and nearly covers a picnic table at the Hanging Lake Trailhead after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris cover what used to be the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris cover what used to be the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Signs of flash flooding above the Hanging Lake Trail left after recent storms caused heavy damage to the trail.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris block the way to bridge number five along the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris cover what used to be the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rocks and debris nearly cover an information sign on the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris cover bridge number five along the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bench along the Hanging Lake Trail sits covered in mud and debris after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A pathway through the mud sits on the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Logs crisscross over the trail to Hanging Lake after recent flash flooding left mud and debris on the trail.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Bridge number one on the Hanging Lake Trail is covered in mud and heavily damaged from debris flows after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Though the trail to Hanging Lake was severely damaged after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon the lake itself remains unscathed.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Though the trail to Hanging Lake was severely damaged after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon the lake itself remains unscathed.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Though the trail to Hanging Lake was severely damaged after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon the lake itself remains unscathed.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Though the trail to Hanging Lake was severely damaged after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon the lake itself remains unscathed.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

