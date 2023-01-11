 PHOTOS: Folks beat the snow by shredding with sleds near the Rifle Garfield County Airport | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Folks beat the snow by shredding with sleds near the Rifle Garfield County Airport

Tobias Hohon, front, and Ellie Lange ride a sled on a hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A sledding hill near the Rifle Garfield County Airport became the site of some stelllar snow busting. Trying to beat Wednesday morning’s wet snowfall, a local group of family and friends decided it was best to shred down this hill at full speed.

Sledders prepare to descend a hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Tobias Hohon, front, and Ellie Lange express joy while riding a sled on a hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Elan Windham screams as he barrels down a sledding hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Kiana Lowell holds Timothy Hohon in her legs as they sled down a hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Garfield County residents Amy Hohon, front, and Michelle Windham — as well as Maizee the dog — sled down a hill near the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The Hohon twins take a break while sledding near Rifle Garfield County Airport on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Maizee the dog hangs on for dear life while sledding in Rifle on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

