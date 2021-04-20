PHOTOS: For 4-H youth, Garfield County Fair preparation starts a year out
Post Independent photographer Chelsea Self will be producing an occasional multimedia series following the Teter family throughout the summer leading up to the Garfield County Fair as they prepare to show and sell their steers in the 4H livestock sale.
The busy 4-H lifestyle is one the Teter family knows by heart — and lives every day, all year long. Three of the four Teter kids —; Loghan, Landyn and Trey — are actively involved in the 4H community and have done so since they were old enough.
Though the Teter kids have shown everything from rabbits to horses and pigs and goats, this year they’re focusing on steers. The main event this year will be the Garfield County Fair in August where each one will show and sell calves in either the market, producer or ranch categories.
The prep work for the fair starts over a year in advance when choice calves are picked out from the herd.
“Before we even see them we look at how they are bred, and who they are bred to,” 18-year-old Loghan said. “We look at their balance; are they equally proportioned… do they walk how they should or are the bowlegged.”
The work with the calves starts from day one. From there until the steers are old enough for the fair the kids are busy supplementing, washing and bonding with their animals.
The Teter kids will spend this summer all over the Western Slope, Utah and Wyoming taking their steers to jackpots. Jackpots are for 4-H and FFA members who are preparing their animals for county or state fair and are looking to gain more experience in preparing, fitting and showing a steer, goat, lamb or hog. These shows also give the kids a chance to see where their animals can place while up against other competitors.
