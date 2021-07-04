 PHOTOS: Fourth of July celebrations | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July celebration photos from Carbondale to Rifle

News News |

Staff Report
  

Glenwood Springs

A young girl jumps through the obstacle course in a bounce house at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People sit in the shade and listen to Shady Lane perform at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young boy plays a round of cornhole at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man tries some axe throwing at the mobile axe throwing vendor at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Carbondale band Shady Lane performs for the crowd at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl gets her face painted at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl with a painted face plays a game with a friend at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People play rounds of cornhole at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl looks in the mirror after getting her face painted at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rifle

Symphony in the Valley performs in Centennial Park.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A kid enjoys one of the inflatable water slides at Metro Park.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Symphony in the Valley trombonist hard at work.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A concertgoer wears American flag socks.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Gary Miller puts his feet up to enjoy a concert performed by Symphony in the Valley.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Carbondale

Members of Indigo Mojo jam on a tune during Carbondale’s Sunday Music in the Park series, which happened to coincide with the Fourth of July.
John Stroud/Post Independent

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more