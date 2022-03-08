PHOTOS: From ski instructor to dog musher; exploring the Flat Tops with sled dogs

Mark Hatch's sled dog team pulls the sled through fresh powder on an afternoon run through the flat tops north of New Castle.



Four years ago Rifle resident Jeff Allen decided to give dog sledding a try with a two-dog team. Now he runs a team of six and has started breeding his own dogs with the ultimate goal of upgrading to 15. He recently bred one of his dogs with a dog owned by Alaskan Iditarod racer Jeff King who he met and talked with at various sled dog races.

Allen moved to the area in 2012 and became a ski instructor. However, with burns over 70 percent of his body the pain while skiing was no longer tolerable. He gave skijoring a try but the pain persisted.

That was when he decided to try to lead a team of dogs from behind a sled and a new passion was discovered.

“It’s quiet,” he said. “You’re running along and all you hear is their feet hitting the ground and the runners sliding across the snow. It’s peaceful.”

His dogs run an average of 15 miles at a pace of 12 miles per hour depending on the temperature and type of snow.

Two of Jeff Allen's sled dogs take a quick breather while enjoying an afternoon run with the rest of the team in the Flat Tops north of New Castle.

“They’re pretty tired when that happens… they can be little nightmares,” Allen said with a laugh.

His mentor and dog sledding partner is Canyon Creek resident Mark Hatch, who has been dog sledding for fun and sport for 30 years. The two, along with Hatch’s wife Linda, meet up at the West Elk Trailhead at least 2 times per week in the winter months.

“I have enjoyed this immensely and plan on doing it for a long time,” Allen said.

Jeff Allen prepares bowls of water for his sled dogs before heading out on an afternoon run north of New Castle.

One of Jeff Allen's sled dogs soaks up the sunshine and waits patiently to head out for an afternoon run at the West Elk Trailhead.

Jeff Allen delivers bowls of water to his sled dog team before an afternoon run at the West Elk Trailhead north of New Castle.

Two of Mark Hatch's sled dogs wait patiently for the rest of the team to be hooked up before taking off on an afternoon run from the West Elk Trailhead.

Mark Hatch's sled dogs look back at him during a quick break from an afternoon run through the flat tops north of New Castle.

Mark Hatch guides his sled dog team during an afternoon run in the Flat Tops north of New Castle.

