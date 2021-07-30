 PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 2021 concert | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 2021 concert

Chelsea Self
  

Chancey Williams performs for the audience at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People in the audience dance during the performance by Chancey Williams at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Michael Ray performs at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Michael Ray and band perform at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Aaron Watson performs at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Aaron Watson performs at the 2021 Garfield County Fair concert on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

