 PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 2021 ProRodeo night | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 2021 ProRodeo night

Chelsea Self
  

The U.S. Army Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard present the flags during the start of the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
Audience members remove their hats and lower their heads during a prayer at the start of the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo on Thursday night during the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bronc rider holds on tight in hopes of making the eight seconds on the bucking bronc at Thursday night's PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo during the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cowboys compete in the team-roping event at the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bucking bronc leaps out of the chute during the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bucking bronc leaps out of the chute during the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cowboys compete in the team-roping event at the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bronc rider winces while trying to make the eight seconds on a bucking bronc during the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fiar on Thursday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bronc rider sits on the ground and laughs after his ride on a bucking bronc during the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo on Thursday night at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bronc rider looks to hook up with the pick-up man after his ride during the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo on Thursday night at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

